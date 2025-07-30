DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Builders-banks nexus in NCR: CBI registers 22 FIRs on SC's directions

Builders-banks nexus in NCR: CBI registers 22 FIRs on SC's directions

The agency conducted searches at 47 locations in Delhi and NCR following registration of the FIRs, a CBI spokesperson says in a statement
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:57 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The CBI has registered 22 FIRs on the Supreme Court's directions to investigate the "unholy nexus" of builders and banks to cheat homebuyers in NCR, officials on Wednesday said.

Advertisement

The agency conducted searches at 47 locations in Delhi and NCR following registration of the FIRs, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI has named Jaypee Sports International Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Ajnara India Ltd, Vatika Ltd, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, Supertech and Idea Builders among others in its separate FIRs.

Advertisement

The bankers and financial institutions like the State Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Piramal Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Capital Housing Finance and PNB Housing Finance Ltd among others have also been named in the FIRs registered by the Economic Offences unit of the agency, the officials said.

The CBI action followed the directives of the apex court bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh which allowed the agency to convert the six preliminary enquiries it conducted against various builders and banks into 22 regular cases for further investigation.

Advertisement

"In this connection, the CBI has registered 22 cases and conducted searches at 47 locations/places in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, etc. Various incriminating documents and some digital electronic evidences have been seized during the searches," the statement said.

The case centres on a subvention scheme offered by the banks and financial institutions to homebuyers wherein sanctioned loan amounts were directly disbursed to developers who were obligated to pay the EMIs until possession of the flats was handed over to the buyers.

Following widespread defaults by developers on their commitments, the banks began demanding repayment from the purchasers.

Commending the CBI for its diligence in recognising the scale and severity of the alleged fraud, the apex court said that the agency had examined more than 1,000 individuals and visited 58 project sites as part of its investigation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts