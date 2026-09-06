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Home / Delhi / Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, several feared trapped

Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, several feared trapped

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the house collapse around 1.33 pm, following which multiple rescue units were rushed to the spot

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:24 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Rescue work under way at Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon. Video grab/X@ANI
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A building collapsed near Shiv Mandir at Satya Niketan, Moti Bagh, in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several people having feared trapped inside, the police said.

Three injured have been admitted to the trauma centre at AIIMs. All of them are in critical condition.

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The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the house collapse around 1.33 pm, following which multiple rescue units were rushed to the spot.

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The Chankyapuri fire station jurisdiction deployed one Specialised Water Tender (SWT), one Basic Fire Tender (BFT), one Water Bowser (WB), one Incident Response Team (IRT) and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) for the rescue operation.

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The rescue operation is under way. Further details are awaited.

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