Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, several feared trapped
The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the house collapse around 1.33 pm, following which multiple rescue units were rushed to the spot
A building collapsed near Shiv Mandir at Satya Niketan, Moti Bagh, in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several people having feared trapped inside, the police said.
Three injured have been admitted to the trauma centre at AIIMs. All of them are in critical condition.
The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the house collapse around 1.33 pm, following which multiple rescue units were rushed to the spot.
The Chankyapuri fire station jurisdiction deployed one Specialised Water Tender (SWT), one Basic Fire Tender (BFT), one Water Bowser (WB), one Incident Response Team (IRT) and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) for the rescue operation.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rescue operation is underway at the site of a building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/GnrqscetLl
— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026
The rescue operation is under way. Further details are awaited.
#WATCH | Delhi: On the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, BJP MLA Anil Sharma says, "This is a deeply tragic incident; there could be nothing more heartbreaking. Students come here from various places to study and stay in PGs in this building; the structure… pic.twitter.com/fiOm2e01ff
— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026