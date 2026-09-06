A building collapsed near Shiv Mandir at Satya Niketan, Moti Bagh, in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, with several people having feared trapped inside, the police said.

Three injured have been admitted to the trauma centre at AIIMs. All of them are in critical condition.

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The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the house collapse around 1.33 pm, following which multiple rescue units were rushed to the spot.

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The Chankyapuri fire station jurisdiction deployed one Specialised Water Tender (SWT), one Basic Fire Tender (BFT), one Water Bowser (WB), one Incident Response Team (IRT) and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) for the rescue operation.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rescue operation is underway at the site of a building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/GnrqscetLl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

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The rescue operation is under way. Further details are awaited.