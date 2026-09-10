Building develops cracks in Chirag Delhi

The government said the situation was addressed without any delay, with the safety of the students being given priority. The students were moved out of the building after the structural cracks came to light, while arrangements were made to ensure that they had a safe place to stay.

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Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, while speaking about the government's response, also questioned those raising the issue of accountability and said responsibility should be examined in a broader context, including the tenure of those who had represented the area in the past.

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Sood pointed out that an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had represented the area as an MLA for 10 years and had also served as a minister in the Delhi Government. He said the leader was no longer in office, while an AAP councillor continues to represent the area.

“In such a situation, before questioning others, they should also answer for their own tenure and their organisation’s role,” Sood said.

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The minister's remarks came as questions were being raised over the condition of the building and the safety of students living in such accommodation. The government maintained that its immediate focus in the Chirag Delhi case was to identify the potential risk and act before the structural condition could pose a danger to the students.

Sood said the government would continue to prioritise preventive measures and immediate intervention wherever there were concerns regarding the safety of students.

The episode also comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over the safety and living conditions of student accommodation in the national capital. With a large number of students and young people dependent on paying guest facilities and rented accommodation, structural safety and basic living conditions have emerged as important issues requiring attention from civic and government authorities.

Reiterating the government's position, Sood said the administration was focused on finding solutions rather than engaging in political controversies.

“The Delhi Government believes in solutions, not controversies. Our focus is clear: Safety first, politics later,” he said.