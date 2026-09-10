DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Building develops cracks in Chirag Delhi

Building develops cracks in Chirag Delhi

Students evacuated, alternative accommodation arranged

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:06 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo.
Advertisement
The Delhi Government has evacuated students from a dilapidated building in Chirag Delhi after cracks appeared in the structure and made immediate arrangements for their alternative accommodation, taking what it described as a pre-emptive step to prevent any untoward incident.

The government said the situation was addressed without any delay, with the safety of the students being given priority. The students were moved out of the building after the structural cracks came to light, while arrangements were made to ensure that they had a safe place to stay.

Advertisement

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, while speaking about the government's response, also questioned those raising the issue of accountability and said responsibility should be examined in a broader context, including the tenure of those who had represented the area in the past.

Advertisement

Sood pointed out that an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had represented the area as an MLA for 10 years and had also served as a minister in the Delhi Government. He said the leader was no longer in office, while an AAP councillor continues to represent the area.

“In such a situation, before questioning others, they should also answer for their own tenure and their organisation’s role,” Sood said.

Advertisement

The minister's remarks came as questions were being raised over the condition of the building and the safety of students living in such accommodation. The government maintained that its immediate focus in the Chirag Delhi case was to identify the potential risk and act before the structural condition could pose a danger to the students.

Sood said the government would continue to prioritise preventive measures and immediate intervention wherever there were concerns regarding the safety of students.

The episode also comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over the safety and living conditions of student accommodation in the national capital. With a large number of students and young people dependent on paying guest facilities and rented accommodation, structural safety and basic living conditions have emerged as important issues requiring attention from civic and government authorities.

Reiterating the government's position, Sood said the administration was focused on finding solutions rather than engaging in political controversies.

“The Delhi Government believes in solutions, not controversies. Our focus is clear: Safety first, politics later,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts