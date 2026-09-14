DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Building develops sudden tilt in Shahdara, evacuated

Building develops sudden tilt in Shahdara, evacuated

Gandhi Nagar area

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:32 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

A four-storeyed building developed a sudden tilt in the Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara, triggering panic among residents in the vicinity, an official said on Sunday.
Advertisement

The building was immediately evacuated by the police to ensure the safety of its occupants, he said.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. People were prevented from approaching the building due to safety concerns.

The officer said that a team from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also reached the spot and inspected the condition of the structure.

Advertisement

No one has been allowed to be inside the building and the situation is being closely monitored to ensure the safety of the people living in the surrounding area.

This comes after the collapse of a five-storeyed building housing a boys' hostel in Satya Niketan last week that killed seven persons and injured several others.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts