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Home / Delhi / Bulldozers clear South Delhi for bigger healthcare corridor

Bulldozers clear South Delhi for bigger healthcare corridor

20 homes, farmhouses razed along Satbari Gaushala Road

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Structures demolished on Satbari Gaushala Road in Chhatarpur.
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Bulldozers rolling into south Delhi’s Satbari on Monday were not merely part of another demolition drive. They marked the ground-level execution of a road project planned to improve access to the emerging medical and institutional hub around CAPFIMS in Maidan Garhi.

Around 20 houses and several farmhouses along Satbari Gaushala Road were demolished as the authorities cleared land for road widening. The action, ordered by the South district magistrate, was backed by heavy Delhi Police and paramilitary deployment. Officials described the structures as “unauthorised”.

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The scale of the underlying project explains the significance of the action. A government land acquisition notification issued in August identified 8,884.967 sq m in Satbari for widening the approach road leading to CAPFIMS.

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The planned corridor includes a 1.115-km stretch with a 30-metre right of way, followed by a 1.529-km stretch with a 24-metre right of way up to CAPFIMS.

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