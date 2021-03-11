Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta slammed Congress and AAP for 'opposing anti-encroachment drive'

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi bulldozer at Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi on Monday. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, May 9

Protests erupted at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Monday with hundreds of people, including women, opposing an anti-encroachment drive of the SDMC as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of a huge number of police personnel, even as the civic body team was forced to return without carrying out the exercise. Following the protests, the SDMC officials returned with the bulldozers, an official said.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the Centre and demanded that the action be stopped. Some of the women protesters even stood in front of the bulldozers to prevent the exercise.

Earlier in the day, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress reached the spot and staged a dharna. The protests caused traffic snarls at Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road, among other places. SDMC's Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh said that the illegal structures in the area could not be removed due to the protests.

In December 2019, Shaheen Bagh was the epicentre of protests and sit-ins against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The sit-in was called off in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the city.

Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16. The action drew widespread criticism and the Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the drive.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta slammed the Congress and the AAP for "opposing the anti-encroachment drive".

"Today, it has been proved that the AAP and its MLAs are supporting Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Those who are lying before bulldozers will be given a reply by people. It is unfortunate that the AAP and the Congress are opposing the removal of encroachments at Shaheen Bagh. I urge the two parties not to link encroachments with religion," Gupta said.

He added that the civic body plans to carry out an anti-encroachment drive near Gurdwara Road at New Friends Colony on Tuesday, while a similar exercise is planned at Meharchand Market in Lodhi Colony, near the Sai Baba Mandir and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station, on May 11. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

3
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

6
Trending

Watch: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to Idli Amma on Mother's Day

7
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

8
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa steps down

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

Sri Lanka currently in the throes of unprecedented economic ...

Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court

Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit Centre said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, state minister slams Congress leader

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Congress leader Navjot Sidhu

Ahead of Sidhu’s meeting with CM Mann, minister Laljit Bhull...

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta slammed Congress and AAP for 'op...

No magic wands; only discipline, consistent collective purpose to demonstrate our tenacity, resilience: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

Party has been good to all, time to repay debt: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Working Committee  meet

Assures a restructured, battle-ready Congress after Chintan ...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Want to protect life, livelihood, but not like this: Supreme Court on plea against Shaheen Bagh demolition

Want to protect life, livelihood, but not like this: Supreme Court on plea against Shaheen Bagh demolition

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Sex determination can't be trivialised, shown routinely, Delhi High Court

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Servants steal 40-tola gold, ~4.35L from retd AIG’s house

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Mother’s Day: Legislators give credit for their success to mothers

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Patiala: Monthly theatre episode held