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Home / Delhi / Burari corridor to get Rs 125-crore overhaul

Burari corridor to get Rs 125-crore overhaul

7.1-km stretch, 9.3-km drains planned to tackle traffic, flooding

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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A Rs 125-crore overhaul of the Burari corridor is set to target two problems that residents have faced together for years - deteriorating roads and monsoon waterlogging.

The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to upgrade the 7.1-km Burari Road stretch from the Outer Ring Road through Baba Colony and Nathupura to Hiranki, while simultaneously building a 9.3-km drainage network.

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PWD Minister Parvesh Verma reviewed the proposed works during an inspection of Burari Road and adjoining drains on Sunday, signaling that the project is being planned as a corridor-level intervention rather than a series of isolated road repairs.

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The road will be developed in three sections. A 3.2-km stretch between the Outer Ring Road-Baba Colony and Nathupura-Hiranki will receive bituminous surfacing, while the 3.9-km Baba Colony-Nathupura section will be rebuilt in RCC at an estimated cost of Rs 39 crore.

The entire corridor will also get medians and green belts.

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The drainage component, estimated at Rs 75 crore, will include drains on both sides of the road between Amrit Vihar and Bengali Colony, besides improvements from the Swaroop Nagar turn towards Burari.

The significance for residents lies in the attempt to address the road-drainage link simultaneously. Improving the carriageway without fixing water discharge has often left urban roads vulnerable to recurring monsoon disruption.

The government says the objective was to create an integrated Burari corridor, improving connectivity while reducing waterlogging.

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