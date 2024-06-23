Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

New Delhi, June 23
The woman who has been accused of honey-trapping the man who was shot dead at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden area was seen in Jammu, a police source said on Sunday.
Aman Joon, 26, was shot dead last week in the west Delhi area by two gangsters while he was sitting inside the restaurant with the woman. Police said Joon suffered 38 gunshot wounds.
According to a source, the woman, who Joon had come to meet at the fast food joint, was seen at Katra Railway Station of Jammu and Kashmir.
The woman, who is alleged to have been used as bait by the gangsters who killed the man, was captured in CCTV footage, which showed her carrying luggage at Katra Railway Station and covering her face with a scarf.
