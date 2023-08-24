Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a DTC bus conductor who also took her obscene photos and videos in north Delhi's Timarpur area, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused then blackmailed her for more sexual favours, the police said, adding he has been arrested. The woman earlier worked with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as a typist from 2010 to 2017, and stopped going for the work after having a child, the police said.

The accused made physical relation with her and took her obscene photos and also made a video. He blackmailed her for more favours, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. When she said this to one of the accused's friends, that man also made physical relation with her on the pretext of deleting the photos, Kalsi said, adding that one more friend of the accused took advantage of the situation and did the same with the woman. A case has been registered.