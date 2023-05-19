Bus fails to halt at stop for women, driver suspended

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The Delhi Government on Thursday suspended a bus driver for allegedly not stopping for women at a bus stop after a purported video of the incident surfaced online.

In the video, three women can be seen trying to board a bus when it stops at a bus stop for a passenger to de-board. However, the driver immediately drives off without waiting for the women.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “There are complaints that drivers do not stop buses after seeing women since they (women) have the facility of the free travel. This won’t be tolerated at all.”

Quoting the Chief Minister’s tweet, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot appealed to people to make videos of such incidents and share them with the government. “The driver and other staff have been identified. Strict action is being taken,” he added.