Bus hits 5 vehicles in Central Delhi, 1 dead

A 40-year-old man was killed and four others injured after a bus allegedly driven by a woman rammed into two scooters, a motorcycle, an e-rickshaw and a cycle rickshaw near Military Road in central Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

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The accident took place around 10.15 am at the T-point of DBG Road and Ram Swaroop Vidhyarti Marg, near the Anand Parbat bus stand, on Route No. 212.

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The deceased, Atul Bhardwaj, a resident of Ranikheda in Delhi, was riding a scooter when the bus hit it. He died at the spot, while his pillion rider, Bhushan Kumar, 38, sustained injuries.

Rakesh, 48, who was riding the other scooter, cycle rickshaw driver Dhruv Kumar Mishra, 56, and motorcycle rider Deepak, 34, also sustained injuries. Deepak suffered minor injuries, police said.

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PCR staff shifted Bhardwaj to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital, while the injured were taken to LHMC and Jeevan Mala Hospital by members of the public.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at DBG Road police station. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law.

The alleged driver was apprehended after she allegedly fled the spot following the accident.

Further investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way, police said.