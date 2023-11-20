Bus overturns in Rohini; 4 hurt, driver nabbed

ANI

New Delhi, November 19

Four persons, including a conductor, sustained injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus overturned in Rohini Sector 15 area here on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the KNK Marg police received a PCR call around 7 am regarding the incident.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that the DTC bus had overturned and the front windscreen of the bus had shattered.

The police said that three passengers and the bus conductor sustained minor injuries in the accident. The injured people were undergoing treatment at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Probe revealed that the driver of the bus lost control while turning the vehicle at a T-point. The bus driver has been detained and appropriate legal action is being taken, said the police.