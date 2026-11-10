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Home / Delhi / Business as usual at explosion site, traffic snarls, shoppers’ rush

Business as usual at explosion site, traffic snarls, shoppers’ rush

Year after Red Fort blast

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Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The site near Red Fort where blast took place.
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Outside the Gauri Shankar temple in front of the iconic Red Fort, the crowd is visiting the famous Chandni Chowk market, and the traffic light in front of the monument turns green and red, allowing the traffic to move, without many of the commuters remembering that a powerful RDX blast a year ago killed 15 persons.

The business is usual at the blast site, with personnel from the CAPFs managing the post-Diwali rush, while the street-food stalls on both sides of the red light, where a car carrying an explosive exploded, attract shoppers.

On the ill-fated evening of November 10 at 6:52 pm, a slow-moving white car came to a halt at the red light and exploded. Initially, the eyewitnesses and police personnel also thought it might be a CNG cylinder explosion only to later unearth a well-organised white-collar terror module during the investigation.

Dr Umar Un Nabi (also referred to as Dr Omar Muhammad), an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, who died at the scene was identified as the suicide bomber.

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The case is proceeding in the NIA court with arguments on the framing of charges against the arrested co-conspirators and associates.

The NIA prosecution complaint includes 588 oral testimonies, over 395 documents, and more than 200 seized material exhibits. Investigators allege a "white-collar" jihadi conspiracy involving radicalised medical professionals influenced by AQIS/AGuH ideology.

The probe claims the accused reorganised as "AGuH Interim" during a 2022 meeting in Srinagar to launch an operation titled "Operation Heavenly Hind", aimed at overthrowing the government and imposing Sharia rule.

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The NIA had filed the chargesheet in the case on May 14 and a supplementary chargesheet on June 27. A total of 13 accused have been chargesheeted in the case. A Special NIA court in Delhi had taken cognisance of the chargesheet on August 29.

The investigation further found that a command mechanism recovered near the vehicle indicated that the IED had been triggered in a systematic manner, according to the chargesheet.

Investigators also seized about 87 photographs from a pen drive allegedly seized from accused Shaheen Saeed. Among these were photographs purportedly showing Shaheen and Muzammil Shakeel posing with AK-47 rifles, according to the chargesheet.

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The NIA has alleged that Nabi, who also used aliases Pinda and Rahul Bhat, served as the operational in-charge of a revived Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) module. He had been working since early 2022 to revive the dormant outfit, radicalise recruits, organise clandestine meetings, facilitate training and arrange logistical support for terror activities.

The chargesheet also refers to his alleged plans to travel to Afghanistan for "Hijrat" and claims that he and his associates possessed extremist literature promoting armed struggle and violence.

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