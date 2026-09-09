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Home / Delhi / Businessman shot dead in Azadpur vegetable market

Businessman shot dead in Azadpur vegetable market

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old businessman engaged in the coriander trade was shot dead by bike-borne assailants at the Azadpur vegetable market in northwest Delhi, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Alam (28), was a permanent resident of Bihar.

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According to the police, the incident took place around 1:45 am at the New Sabzi Mandi in TPT Nagar.

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The victim was taken to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, an official said.

The police reached the spot and found blood stains and empty cartridges. The Crime Team inspected the spot and collected evidence.

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A case has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

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