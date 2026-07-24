Bustling CP shuts early amid security clampdown

The bustling Connaught Place (CP), one of the Capital's busiest commercial districts, witnessed an early shutdown on Thursday after shops, offices and restaurants were asked to close by 6.30 pm amid heightened security in view of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the NEET controversy.

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The New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) issued an advisory directing all commercial establishments in the area to cease operations for the day, saying the decision had been taken following telephonic instructions from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in light of the prevailing security situation.

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The advisory urged traders and other establishment owners to comply with the directions to avoid any untoward incident or damage to property.

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The early closure came as security was tightened across central Delhi, with CJP supporters continuing their agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Police presence was significantly increased around Connaught Place and other key locations.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal shared the advisory on X and criticised the Centre's handling of the protests. “Shops in CP have been ordered to close by 6.30 pm. There is heavy security and ambulances everywhere. Will the Central Government once again attack students at Jantar Mantar today?" he wrote.