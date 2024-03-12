CAA against country, alleges Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 11
“When our youth lack employment, who will provide jobs to those coming from neighbouring states?” questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, criticising the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in a social media post on Monday.
Kejriwal expressed concern over the timing of the CAA’s implementation. He accused the government of attempting to create a vote bank by offering citizenship to minorities from neighbouring countries.
Highlighting the exodus of businessmen from India in the past decade, Kejriwal questioned the government’s priorities, criticising its focus on settling migrants instead of encouraging the return of skilled individuals who have left the country.
He emphasised the need to prioritise employment opportunities and housing for Indian citizens before considering migrants. Kejriwal condemned the government’s approach, labelling it as “dirty politics” aimed at garnering votes at the expense of local job opportunities. He reiterated the opposition to the CAA, particularly in the North-Eastern states, where concerns about migration from Bangladesh threaten local language and culture. He accused the BJP of betraying the people of Assam and the North-East and warned of electoral consequences in the Lok Sabha elections.
