Cab driver arrested for robbing customer

PTI

New Delhi, August 27

A 31-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly robbing a customer in south Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Sahni, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

The robbery incident was reported at the Defence Colony police station, where the complainant stated that on the intervening night of August 20 and 21, he took a cab to go to his destination, a senior police officer said. When he reached the South Extension-II bus stop, Sahni and his associate took away from him a bag containing cash Rs 500 and a mobile phone, the officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sahni and his associate were involved in multiple mobile phone robberies in the area of south Delhi. On Saturday at 3.40 pm, Sahni was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

He confessed to his involvement in the robbery and said that he was fond of drinking and living a lavish life. In order to fulfil his needs, he started robbing the passengers who used to book his cab, the DCP said.