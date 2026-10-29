Cabbie stabbed after dispute over extra choley in Delhi, dies

A 35-year-old private car driver died during treatment after allegedly being stabbed repeatedly following a dispute over an extra serving of choley at a street food stall in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Sandeep, was attacked near Jwalapuri Nala during a scuffle with a choley bhature vendor on Sunday. The accused, identified as Chintu Gupta, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The police have added murder charges to the case following Sandeep’s death.

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Sandeep was first taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the night of October 25 before being shifted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

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According to his medico-legal report, Sandeep had sustained three stab wounds on the left side of his abdomen, three lacerated wounds on his left forearm and another laceration on his wrist.

An FIR was registered at the Paschim Vihar West police station under Section 109(1) of the BNS.

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Sandeep’s father Bijender Singh alleged that a minor disagreement over food had escalated into a fatal confrontation. According to him, Sandeep had visited a Sunday market and asked the vendor for an extra serving of choley, triggering an argument. The vendor allegedly abused Sandeep, and a scuffle broke out before he was repeatedly stabbed, Singh claimed.