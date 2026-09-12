Cabbie’s driving licence helps Delhi cops crack minor’s rape, murder case

A crucial piece of evidence – the driving licence of the accused – helped the police nab the cabbie who allegedly raped and murdered a minor girl after abducting her from a footpath in Mehrauli in south Delhi, a 1,500-page chargesheet filed by the police has revealed.

The accused spent hours circling the area, cancelled two rides and returned to the footpath in Mehrauli to abduct a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping with her family.

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The driving licence, found near the spot where the accused allegedly dumped the girl’s body and attempted to conceal it under three large rocks, is among the physical evidence cited by the Delhi Police to corroborate the sequence of events in the June 22 case.

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The accused, Bashu Kumar Singh (29), allegedly reached the area in Mehrauli nearly an hour before abducting the girl and initially drove past the footpath where she was sleeping with her parents and three younger siblings, according to the chargesheet. The Delhi Police are likely to file the chargesheet in court in a week.

A senior police officer said this was the second chargesheet after the April 22 Amar Colony rape-murder case involving the daughter of a senior IRS officer in which the force had used a detailed pictorial description with timestamps to establish the sequence of events.

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The chargesheet has 89 pages of operative parts and includes CCTV photographs showing Singh’s car before he allegedly abducted the girl, the child sleeping with her family on the footpath, reconstruction of the route taken by the accused and the crime scene where the body was recovered from a forested area.

The photographs carry exact timestamps, helping investigators establish the sequence of events and trace Singh’s movements before and after the crime, the officer said.

The route reconstruction was matched with CCTV footage and Singh’s statement to investigators to verify whether his version of events was consistent with the evidence, the officer said.

Photographs captured by Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras of his hatchback have also been incorporated into the chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet, Singh had dropped a passenger at Sangam Vihar after travelling from Gurugram and subsequently cancelled two rides over around two and a half hours.

During this period, he allegedly continued roaming around the area from where he later picked up the girl instead of accepting other rides.

Investigators have established that Singh had reached the location nearly an hour before the abduction and had initially driven past the footpath where the girl was sleeping with her parents and three younger siblings.

The police said Singh allegedly returned after waiting for an opportunity and abducted the child around 4.15 am. The girl screamed for help after being taken towards the car, alerting her father, who briefly chased the vehicle but could not catch it.

The chargesheet states that the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the vehicle near Mandi village before Singh drove towards the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, where he allegedly killed her and concealed her body in a forested area.

The cause of death was found to be strangulation and smothering, according to the chargesheet. Singh allegedly used a gamcha (scarf) to strangle the child, which was later recovered from the crime scene.

The document also states that he struck the girl’s face with a rock, resulting in her teeth being broken.

Photographs of the crime scene show the body concealed beneath three large rocks, with Singh’s driving licence lying nearby.