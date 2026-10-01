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Home / Delhi / Cabinet clears Rs 1,790-cr AI-powered traffic management system for Delhi

Cabinet clears Rs 1,790-cr AI-powered traffic management system for Delhi

The project will cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be implemented in three phases over 24 months, followed by five years’ of operation and maintenance.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Delhi to ensure that the existing road network was managed more intelligently through real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement and an integrated command and control system, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
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The Cabinet approved the implementation of the ITMS project by the Delhi Police at an estimated cost of Rs 1,789.52 crore.

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"As part of the wider efforts of the Central Government and the government of NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi to improve traffic management, transport infrastructure and urban mobility in the national capital, a major technology-led initiative will now be taken up through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS)," Vaishnaw said.

The project will cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be implemented in three phases over 24 months, followed by five years’ of operation and maintenance.

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"The AI-enabled adaptive traffic signals, technology-based enforcement and real-time traffic information will make travel safer, smoother and more efficient. Forty-two traffic corridors of Delhi will be covered in three phases," the minister informed further.

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