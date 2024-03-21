CAG, IIT-Delhi ink pact for use of tech in audit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

AI-driven solutions empower auditors to deliver actionable insights that drive informed decision-making, said the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu at an MoU signing ceremony between CAG and IIT-Delhi.

Through this MoU, the two institutions would partner in key areas for use of AI in audit, capacity building and knowledge sharing, a statement of the CAG said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.