CAG report on healthcare tabled, flags complete mismanagement

The BJP-ruled Delhi government on Friday tabled the CAG report on “Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services” in the Delhi Assembly. This report paints a picture of systemic failure owing to a series of shortcomings, including alarming staff shortages, delays in project execution, and critical infrastructure lying idle.

According to the CAG report, the Health and Family Welfare Department in Delhi has been grappling with a severe 21 per cent staff shortage across various cadres, including medical officers, nurses, and paramedics, affecting 28 hospitals and colleges in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Hospitals like Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH), Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH), and Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital have seen high patient volumes, with registration counters overwhelmed and consultation times falling below five minutes per patient in certain departments.

Additionally, the shortage of essential medicines and equipment in intensive care units (ICUs) and emergency departments in both LNH and RGSSH has exacerbated the situation.

Patients requiring major surgeries face waits of up to three months, while even longer delays of six to eight months are common for patients needing treatment in the Burn and Plastic Surgery Departments of some hospitals.

The audit also highlighted serious flaws in the procurement system for medical supplies. The Central Procurement Agency (CPA), tasked with ensuring a steady supply of essential drugs and medical equipment, has failed to function optimally. Hospitals have had to purchase up to 47 per cent of essential drugs from local chemists to meet daily needs.

Not even a minute for patients at Mohalla Clinics

As per the CAG report, the much-publicised Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs) were engrossed with a series of problems, with many lacking toilets, power backups, or basic medical equipment like pulse oximeters and glucometers.

“The report observed that 70 per cent of the patients who visited AAMCs during the period from October 2022 to March 2023 received less than one minute of consultation,” an excerpt from the report read.

The Aam Aadmi “Mohalla Clinic” was conceptualised as a mechanism to provide quality “primary health care” services accessible within the communities in Delhi at their doorstep.

However, according to the report, the Directorate General Health Service failed to plan its activities to utilise the allocated amount for construction of Primary Health Centres. It could only spend Rs 9.78 crore (28 per cent) vis-à-vis budget of Rs 35.16 crore under the capital head.

The audit findings revealed that 41 out of the 218 AAMCs in four selected districts were closed for periods ranging from 15 days to 23 months due to issues such as de-empanelment, resignation, and leave of doctors.

“Out of the 74 selected AAMCs, ten lacked drinking water facilities, 21 lacked toilet facilities, 12 were not disabled-friendly, and 31 lacked sufficient space for drug storage,” the report read.

Besides, the Mohalla clinics lacked basic medical equipment and tools such as pulse oximeters, glucometers, X-ray viewers, thermometers, and even BP apparatus.