CAG set to deploy AI-based audit tools across departments

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is preparing to expand the use of artificial intelligence in public auditing, with a new Large Language Model (LLM) 2.0 featuring dedicated streams for compliance, financial and works audits scheduled to be unveiled at Audit Diwas on November 16.

For this, IIT Madras has developed indigenous models which are being trained on Indian data sets. The privacy of data and its security is being ensured as top-priority, CAG official said.

The proposed technological push is aimed at strengthening the Indian Audit and Accounts Department’s ability to examine government expenditure, financial records and implementation of public projects. The initiative also signals a move towards integrating AI into different stages of the auditing process.

According to the CAG’s curtain-raiser note, the department’s Artificial Intelligence Champions will present a roadmap for enterprise-wide deployment of AI across three identified areas: financial audit, Income Tax audit and finalisation of pension cases of state government employees.

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The three specialised streams under LLM 2.0 will cover compliance audit, financial audit and works audit, allowing the department to develop AI applications around different categories of public expenditure and administrative scrutiny.

The proposed integration could have wider implications for how government spending and public service delivery are monitored. Financial audits examine accounts and expenditure, while compliance audits assess whether rules and regulations have been followed. Works audits involve scrutiny of public infrastructure projects and related expenditure.