CAG to audit into 'irregularities' in 'reconstruction' of Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP hails move

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has welcomed the institution of CAG inquiry into the alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the renovation and re-construction of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow popularly known as Sheeshmahal during the Covid era.

Sachdeva has said CAG is country’s top most audit body of high repute and its inquiry will soon bring out that under whose pressure the PWD officials violated laws and constructed the palatial bungalow for the Chief Minister otherwise eligible for only a Type VII bungalow accommodation.

CAG must bring out the fact as to how repeated amounts were approved for the bungalow by Kejriwal government whose ownership title was not clear and relevant authorities like Delhi Urban Arts Commission and Municipal Corporation of Delhi had rejected PWD sanction plan approval requests.

Delhi BJP President said “today we recall the days of 2011-12 when Arvind Kejriwal demanded CAG inquiry into the then Congress government especially Ministers Kapil Sibal & A. Raja’s role in 2G & 3G Scam but today we will be witnessing Kejriwal opposing the probe as today the hammer is going to fall on him”.

