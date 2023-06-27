 CAG to audit into 'irregularities' in 'reconstruction' of Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP hails move : The Tribune India

CAG to audit into 'irregularities' in 'reconstruction' of Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP hails move

Sachdeva has said CAG is country’s top most audit body of high repute and its inquiry will soon bring out that under whose pressure the PWD officials violated laws and constructed the palatial bungalow

CAG to audit into 'irregularities' in 'reconstruction' of Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP hails move

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has welcomed the institution of CAG inquiry into the alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the renovation and re-construction of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow popularly known as Sheeshmahal during the Covid era.

Sachdeva has said CAG is country’s top most audit body of high repute and its inquiry will soon bring out that under whose pressure the PWD officials violated laws and constructed the palatial bungalow for the Chief Minister otherwise eligible for only a Type VII bungalow accommodation.

CAG must bring out the fact as to how repeated amounts were approved for the bungalow by Kejriwal government whose ownership title was not clear and relevant authorities like Delhi Urban Arts Commission and Municipal Corporation of Delhi had rejected PWD sanction plan approval requests.

Delhi BJP President said “today we recall the days of 2011-12 when Arvind Kejriwal demanded CAG inquiry into the then Congress government especially Ministers Kapil Sibal & A. Raja’s role in 2G & 3G Scam but today we will be witnessing Kejriwal opposing the probe as today the hammer is going to fall on him”.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu introduces his would-be daughter-in-law, shares her photograph on Twitter

2
Himachal

HP road blocked, thousands spend night in vehicles

3
Sports

MS Dhoni’s reaction to air hostess offering him chocolates breaks the Internet, fans notice he plays Candy Crush

4
Punjab

Withdraw amended Gurdwaras Act or face agitation: SGPC to Bhagwant Mann govt

5
Haryana

M3M money laundering case: Court refuses to extend custody of Basant Bansal, son

6
Punjab

Anurag Verma new Chief Secretary of Punjab, to replace Vijay Kumar Janjua

7
Nation

Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

8
Amritsar

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief tells Punjab govt

9
Nation

Passenger arrested for defecating and urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight

10
Punjab

Now, rural dispensaries in Punjab to be made Aam Aadmi Clinics

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

Says anti-BJP opposition alliance can offer only one guarant...

PM Modi to visit Bhopal, flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh

This is for the first time that so many Vande Bharat trains ...

Cricket World Cup to begin on October 5; Pakistan to participate

Cricket World Cup to begin in India on October 5; Pakistan to participate

Ahmedabad to host final

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...

Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

Due to rain, significant disruption in the supply of tomatoe...


Cities

View All

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Amritsar

Knotty Affair: Cobwebs of cables distort skyline in Majitha Road, White Avenue localities

Guru Ram Das Nagar park needs staff for maintenance

State-of-the-art gadgets to aid cricketers in Gurdaspur

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Chandigarh Admn curbs visits of MRs to health facilities

GMADA set to allot 550 units at Purab Premium Apartments in Mohali

Residents of Khuda Lahora find chinks in paver work

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

Over 1,500 people detained, 270 vehicles seized in central district during night patrol, says Delhi Police

‘Jungle raj’ in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM Kejriwal; Union Minister Lekhi hits back

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

Will redevelop all MCD schools in 5-7 years: Delhi CM

Grocery shop owner murdered

Grocery shop owner murdered

Panic among traders, industrialists

Two bikers killed in road mishap

Plumes of dust trouble residents on Malri road

Overgrown grass, filth at Deen Dayal Nagar park an eyesore for residents

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

Cable mess: Webs of wires common sight at Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana

PSPCL releases alternate numbers to file complaints

65 dyeing units begin operations, to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty today

18 challaned for dumping cow dung into sewer lines

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Allopathy doctor to head Patiala ayurvedic college

Waste management poor in Patiala

PSPCL JEs protest for pay hike in Patiala