CAIT, Rasna ink pact to boost indigenous trade

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rasna in New Delhi to strengthen Indian trade and promote domestic brands globally. The partnership aims to expand indigenous products, enhance digital trade solutions and create new opportunities for micro-enterprises and the MSME sector.

The MoU was signed by CAIT National President BC Bhartia, Rasna Group Chairman and Managing Director Piruuz Khambatta and Rajeev Mallik, CEO of iPoint Ventures, in the presence of Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and CAIT National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal. The agreement will see the three organisations collaborate on trade expansion, skill development, digital solutions, micro-enterprise incubation and advocacy to support business growth in India and abroad.

Speaking at the event, Praveen Khandelwal said, “Under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this agreement marks a significant step towards empowering Indian products in the global marketplace. While the world currently sees India primarily as a consumer market, Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 will help reposition India as a manufacturing and exporting powerhouse.”

The collaboration is expected to provide new business avenues for small towns and villages across India, while laying the foundation for similar alliances with other Indian companies in the future.

The MoU coincides with preparations for the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026, scheduled from May 1 to 4 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, which will showcase India’s manufacturing capabilities, MSME strength, innovation, retail expansion, and export potential.