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Home / Delhi / Call to unlock economic potential of arts, heritage

Call to unlock economic potential of arts, heritage

The Swarnika Samvaad: Dialogue on Creative and Cultural Economy of India was organised by the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD) at the India International Centre as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A stronger policy framework, investment and support for cultural practitioners are essential to unlocking the economic potential of India’s arts and heritage, speakers said at a dialogue on the creative and cultural economy convened by Padma Vibhushan Dr Sonal Mansingh in New Delhi on Saturday.
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The Swarnika Samvaad: Dialogue on Creative and Cultural Economy of India was organised by the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD) at the India International Centre as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations. The discussions focused on integrating culture into national development priorities as India works towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

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Mansingh, founder-president of CICD and former Rajya Sabha member, said cultural practitioners needed better policy support and closer engagement with policymakers and government ministries to strengthen the sector.

“The cultural and creative economy must be recognised as an important contributor to India’s economy,” she said, calling for a policy framework that recognises artists’ contributions and supports the growth of the creative economy.

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The dialogue brought together representatives from public life, academia, cultural institutions and creative industries to discuss culture’s role in education, tourism, diplomacy, community development and livelihood generation.

The discussions were organised around three themes: culture as a driver of national development, expanding engagement with cultural and creative expressions, and building an ecosystem to support creative enterprises.

The first session examined how cultural resources could contribute to education, tourism, community life and India’s international engagement. The second focused on bringing traditional art forms to contemporary audiences through festivals, crafts, cuisine, performing arts and digital platforms.

The third session explored the practical requirements of a sustainable creative economy, including professional skills, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, intellectual property, public policy and investment.

A special highlight of the programme was the unveiling of Rhythm of a Lifetime, an illustrated book on Mansingh created by school students. The initiative sought to involve younger generations in celebrating her artistic journey and preserving cultural knowledge.

The programme also featured Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra in the inaugural plenary, titled India, Culture & Society.

Founded in New Delhi in 1977 by Mansingh, CICD has worked to nurture generations of dancers and promote India’s classical dance traditions. The dialogue proposed follow-up recommendations and an action document to translate discussions on cultural policy, education, skills and livelihoods into concrete measures.

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