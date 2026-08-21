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Home / Delhi / Calls for anti-quota stir: No permission, say Delhi cops

Calls for anti-quota stir: No permission, say Delhi cops

5 million followers on ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ Insta page

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Dismissing widespread social media claims regarding an upcoming demonstration on reservation reforms, the Delhi Police on Thursday said no permission had been granted for any gathering at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

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Officials characterised the viral online posts as false and misleading, confirming that the department has not authorised any individual or outfit to hold a demonstration at the site.

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The police noted that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain actively enforced across New Delhi district.

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Under these restrictions, unauthorised assemblies of five or more people, rallies, protest marches and sit-ins are strictly barred.

The authorities cautioned the public against circulating unverified messages or social media posts, warning that those responsible for manufacturing or spreading misinformation would face legal action under applicable laws.

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The call for the demonstration originated from an Instagram initiative titled “Reservation Hatao Andolan”, which gained traction online by utilising digital mobilisation strategies previously popularised by the Cockroach Janta Party. The group had urged supporters to assemble for an in-person protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

The ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’, which started as a mere Instagram page and has now amassed an organic following of over 5 million, has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

Ajeet Bharti, a former journalist with Op-India who is now a political commentator and also runs his YouTube channel, has called for the protest.

Reacting to a Delhi Police post against 'fake news', Bharti said: “Since the Delhi Police have now said that they will take action who will spread fake news about calling people for protest, I am now telling openly to people to please come to Jantar Mantar tomorrow. I also challenge the Delhi Police to take action against me for the way they are reacting to this.”

The Karni Sena has also given a call for the protest and is expected to participate.

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