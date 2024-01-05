Camp held for elderly, disabled pensioners

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

The Delhi Social Welfare Department today inaugurated a two-day camp to resume stalled financial assistance/pension for the elderly and differently abled persons.

The camp was held at Santpura in Tilak Nagar, in collaboration with various banks and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand and Shri Jarnail Singh MLA Tilak Nagar visited the camp and took stock of the facilities available.

The camp addressed various issues faced by pension beneficiaries, such as inactive bank accounts, dormant accounts, and the absence of linked Aadhar bank accounts.

During the camp, representatives from the NPCI provided crucial information, emphasising that only applicants with Aadhar-seeded bank accounts would receive the pension benefits.

The camp highlighted that pension would be credited only into these seeded bank accounts, the primary bank account linked with the Aadhaar cards. Besides, benefits would not be accessible through any other accounts.

The Social Welfare Minister directed the authorities concerned to issue a circular to all respective banks for the integration of the NPCI and the KYC processes during a single visit by beneficiaries to ensure the seamless disbursement of pensions.

Officials said, “Over 200 beneficiaries attended the camp, with 137 elderly and differently-abled individuals submitting necessary documents to resume their pending pensions.”

Anand also directed the officials to ensure door-to-door verification for all the beneficiaries so that the status of beneficiaries can be ensured.

“Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal is dedicated to ensuring the smooth implementation of government schemes leaving no beneficiary behind in accessing the benefits provided by the Delhi Government. The Mega Camp reflects the commitment to streamline processes and deliver the benefits efficiently,” Anand concluded.