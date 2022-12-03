Campaigning ends, voting tomorrow

PTI

New Delhi, December 2

The campaign for the high-profile MCD elections ended on Friday with top campaigners, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Ministers like Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, reaching out to voters through public meetings and road shows.

The voting for the MCD polls will be held on Sunday and counting will take place on December 7. The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term.

This will be the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates. The Congress will contest only 247 seats.