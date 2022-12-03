Campaigning ends, voting tomorrow

New Delhi, December 2
The campaign for the high-profile MCD elections ended on Friday with top campaigners, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Ministers like Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, reaching out to voters through public meetings and road shows.
The voting for the MCD polls will be held on Sunday and counting will take place on December 7. The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term.
This will be the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates. The Congress will contest only 247 seats.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Mishap occurs because of dense fog
Hyderabad university professor arrested for misbehaving with foreign student
The 62-year-old man is booked for allegedly outraging the wo...