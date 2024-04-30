Campus notes: ABVP welcomes NET postponement

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) welcomed the decision to postpone the UGC-NET exam date by two days. Earlier, students and research scholars had raised concerns over clash between the UGC-NET and UPSC exam dates. The student party had earlier submitted a memorandum to both the UGC and the National Testing Agency, urging a change in the dates. With the revised schedule, students facing the dilemma of appearing in both exams can now breathe a sigh of relief. ABVP lauded the UGC’s decision. TNS

Fashion show at Kirori Mal College

New Delhi: Bhoomi, the Eco Club of Kirori Mal College, would present ENVOGUE: A ‘green’ fashion show, at the institution’s annual fest, LA NATURALEZA’24. The event will start at 2 pm on May 2 at Parking Lot 2. The event would present a blend of tradition and sustainability through ‘eco-conscious’ fashion. Participants will present their ‘eco-style’ in Round 1, followed by a sustainability-focused Q&A in Round 2.

Poetry contest at Aurobindo College

Sri Aurobindo College’s ‘MIMANSA: The Society of Moral Education’ has announced a national poetry competition as a part of its annual fest, ‘SANGAM-2024’. Scheduled to be held on May 2 at the seminar hall, poets will explore the theme of ‘Morality in Modern Society’ at the bilingual event. Winners will receive cash prizes totaling Rs 7,000, while all participants will get e-certificates. Interested students can register till April 30.

