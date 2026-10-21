Campus protests disrupt classes, raise academic concerns

With protests over faculty vacancies, student rights, campus infrastructure and administrative decisions continuing across universities and colleges in the Capital, academic activities have faced disruption in some instances. However, university officials maintain that regular teaching has largely remained on track.The clearest instance came on October 15, when college staff associations across almost all Delhi University colleges held demonstrations under the Delhi University Teachers Association’s VOCLE(D)I campaign. Classes were disrupted as teachers and other staff members joined the dharnas to press for the regularisation of temporary faculty, filling of vacant posts and timely release of grants, among other demands.

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Three days earlier, academic arrangements at several colleges had also been altered ahead of a planned demonstration in central Delhi. On October 10, some DU colleges shifted to online classes, while others cancelled or suspended scheduled teaching as police restrictions and the closure of Metro station gates affected students’ movement. The impact was not limited to protests on campuses, as security arrangements for a demonstration elsewhere in the city also affected attendance and access to educational institutions.

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However, the disruption has not been uniform. PRO Anoop Lather said the ongoing demonstrations had not significantly affected regular academic activities.

“The ongoing protests, both on campus and outside, have not had much impact on academic activities. Our regular classes are continuing as usual, with students attending in normal numbers. There has been no significant disruption to the academic schedule, and everything is running smoothly,” he said.

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While the administration’s assessment points to continuity in routine teaching, some educators have expressed concern over students missing lectures to participate in demonstrations and subsequently seeking attendance concessions.

DSJ OSD Sanjay Verma said, “A protest culture is emerging on campuses, with students, particularly from Delhi University and nearby colleges, skipping classes to participate in demonstrations and later demanding attendance. When institutions enforce attendance rules, they sometimes face protests from students. While students have the right to raise their voices, they must also recognise their academic responsibilities.

“To address this trend, parents and teachers need to be a little more firm and ensure that students remain focused on their studies and understand the importance of balancing their rights with their responsibilities. If this trend continues, it could lead to greater confrontation between students and institutions in the coming years.”

At Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi’s Kashmere Gate campus, an indefinite sit-in over infrastructure, faculty recruitment, student facilities and administrative rules has continued amid a confrontation between protesters and the university administration. On October 14, the university suspended 10 students following an incident involving alleged indiscipline, damage to property and a scuffle with security personnel and administrative officials. The administration ordered an inquiry, while student groups challenged the action, alleging that protesters were being targeted.

The dispute has also raised questions about access to campus facilities. Earlier in October, students alleged that they had been prevented from entering the campus despite classes being scheduled and denied access to the library. The university, however, said certain facilities had been closed for maintenance and that students had been informed in advance.

For some educators, the issue is not whether students should protest, but how demonstrations can be organised without compromising teaching. A professor, requesting anonymity, said, “Protests are an important part of democratic engagement, but students must learn to balance activism with academics. Their energy should be channelled constructively, backed by an understanding of constitutional rights, duties and ground realities. Protests must be well planned and result-oriented, without disrupting academic activities. After all, education and protest should complement each other, not come at the cost of one another.”

Students, meanwhile, see campus activism as an important part of their education and a means of raising concerns that might otherwise go unheard.

Ravi Singh, a Political Science student, said, “Protests are an important part of student life because they help us raise our concerns and understand social and political realities beyond the classroom. However, they should be constructive and well organised, without unnecessarily disrupting academics. Students need to balance their right to protest with their responsibility to study.”

These instances point to a more complex picture than a blanket disruption of university teaching. While some demonstrations have directly affected classes, others have prompted changes in academic arrangements or triggered disputes over attendance and access to campus facilities.

The overall impact, however, remains difficult to quantify. There is no consolidated assessment of the teaching hours lost across the Capital’s universities or whether missed classes are being made up. As protests continue, the challenge for institutions is not only to manage demonstrations but also to ensure that academic schedules remain on track while students and teachers exercise their right to raise grievances.