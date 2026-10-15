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Home / Delhi / CJP Tiranga march: Can facilitate flag-waving by select group at suitable place, say Delhi Police

CJP Tiranga march: Can facilitate flag-waving by select group at suitable place, say Delhi Police

Central Park to remain close on October 16 and 17; Delhi Police urge public not to participate in such assemblies, as they would be in contravention of the prohibitory orders

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:34 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Central Park to remain close on October 16 and 17. iStock photo
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Delhi Police on Thursday said it could facilitate a group of selected individuals in carrying the National Flag and singing the National Anthem at a suitable location, in view of the restrictions in New Delhi.

The move came after CJP and AAP called for an assembly at Central Park, Connaught Place, on Friday at 5 pm and urged participants to bring Tricolour flags.

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The police said that, given the prevailing security and law-and-order situation, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were already in place to maintain peace and tranquillity in Connaught Place and its adjoining areas, and to protect human lives and public and private property.

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Related story: Raising National Flag a crime only under a dictator: Dipke calls for protest at Central Park on Friday

It further added that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had also written to the Delhi Police, informing it that Central Park would remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons.

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The NDMC also requested the police to ensure the proper safety and security of the park and prevent unauthorised access, keeping in view the importance and sensitivity of the iconic public space.

In view of the above, the Delhi Police appealed to the protesters and the general public not to participate in such assemblies, as they would be in contravention of the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS currently in force, the police said in a statement.

However, the Delhi Police said it could facilitate a group of selected individuals in carrying the National Flag and singing the National Anthem at a suitable location. It added that the National Flag must be displayed and carried, and the National Anthem sung, in the prescribed manner, with due respect, dignity and decorum.

The police also mentioned that various traders' and market associations in Connaught Place and the surrounding areas had submitted representations seeking protection for themselves and their establishments from unruly elements and unlawful assemblies, which they said were adversely affecting business, particularly during the festive season.

The police warned that violations of Section 163 of the BNSS would invite appropriate legal action against those responsible. It also appealed to the public not to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the area or disrupt business activities, concerns that had been raised by members of the business community and traders.

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