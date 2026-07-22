Can government employees contest elections? Centre clarifies rules in Parliament

Government employees can hold an elected office only with prior approval of the Union Government and for a maximum of two terms or five years, whichever is earlier.

Advertisement

The Centre on Wednesday clarified the rules governing government employees contesting elections in sports bodies, social organisations, religious committees and private associations.

Advertisement

The clarification was issued by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

Responding to a query on whether the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) instructions regarding election participation by government employees apply only to government-affiliated sports bodies or also to organisations such as Durga Puja Samitis, Ram Leela Committees, Jagran Committees, private associations and federations, Singh said the rules cover elected offices in such organisations as well, subject to prior government approval and the prescribed tenure limits.

Singh said that the existing government instructions apply to any body, whether incorporated or not, and are not confined to sports organisations or government-affiliated bodies.

Advertisement

He said a government servant can hold an elected office in such an organisation only after obtaining prior sanction from the competent authority.

"The tenure cannot exceed two terms or five years, whichever is earlier. Before granting permission, the competent authority must carefully examine the proposal in accordance with Rule 15(1) (c) of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, taking into account all relevant facts and circumstances," the reply says.

The answer is significant as government employees are often elected to welfare associations, cooperative bodies, cultural organisations, sports federations and religious committees.

The Centre’s answer indicates there is no blanket exemption for any organisation category and that the same rules on prior permission and tenure apply across the board.

The reply reiterates that government servants cannot contest elections to such bodies without obtaining prior approval, and that the prescribed limit of two terms or five years continues to remain in force under the existing DoPT instructions.