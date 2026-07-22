DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Can government employees contest elections? Centre clarifies rules in Parliament

Can government employees contest elections? Centre clarifies rules in Parliament

The clarification was issued by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:29 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Government employees can hold an elected office only with prior approval of the Union Government and for a maximum of two terms or five years, whichever is earlier.

Advertisement

The Centre on Wednesday clarified the rules governing government employees contesting elections in sports bodies, social organisations, religious committees and private associations.

Advertisement

The clarification was issued by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

Responding to a query on whether the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) instructions regarding election participation by government employees apply only to government-affiliated sports bodies or also to organisations such as Durga Puja Samitis, Ram Leela Committees, Jagran Committees, private associations and federations, Singh said the rules cover elected offices in such organisations as well, subject to prior government approval and the prescribed tenure limits.

Singh said that the existing government instructions apply to any body, whether incorporated or not, and are not confined to sports organisations or government-affiliated bodies.

Advertisement

He said a government servant can hold an elected office in such an organisation only after obtaining prior sanction from the competent authority.

"The tenure cannot exceed two terms or five years, whichever is earlier. Before granting permission, the competent authority must carefully examine the proposal in accordance with Rule 15(1) (c) of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, taking into account all relevant facts and circumstances," the reply says.

The answer is significant as government employees are often elected to welfare associations, cooperative bodies, cultural organisations, sports federations and religious committees.

The Centre’s answer indicates there is no blanket exemption for any organisation category and that the same rules on prior permission and tenure apply across the board.

The reply reiterates that government servants cannot contest elections to such bodies without obtaining prior approval, and that the prescribed limit of two terms or five years continues to remain in force under the existing DoPT instructions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts