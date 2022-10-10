Canal desiltation to hit water supply in Noida

Noida, October 9

Around 20 lakh populace of Ghaziabad and Noida will be hit as the Ganga water supply to the areas has been halted due to the annual desiltation exercise in the Upper Ganga canal.

Every year, people face this problem but till now, the administrations of Ghaziabad and Noida have not found any solution. Tenders for water treatment plant have been launched many times but in vain. Despite providing the highest revenue to the state, masses of Noida and Ghaziabad have to struggle even for basic amenities.

Many areas in Noida and Ghaziabad are yet to get the Ganga water.

The concentration of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water of the said areas is so high that anybody consuming it might fall sick. If experts are to be believed, the TDS level of water should be between 50 to150. However, in Noida's Sector 93, it is usually above 1400.

Water with high TDS has sodium, chloride, iron, calcium and magnesium and nitrates which can harm humans. — IANS