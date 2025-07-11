DT
Canara Bank donates Rs 96.15 lakh for life-saving paediatric cardiac equipment

Canara Bank donates Rs 96.15 lakh for life-saving paediatric cardiac equipment

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:51 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries during the event at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital.
Canara Bank, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, organised an event at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Palwal, where it extended a significant contribution of Rs 96.15 lakh towards the procurement of critical paediatric cardiac equipment. The equipment is instrumental in saving the lives of children born with congenital heart defects, particularly those with a hole in the heart.

On the occasion, Abha Singh Yaduvanshi, shareholder director of the bank, presented the donation cheque to Vivek Narayan Gaur, trustee of the hospital. She emphasised that the founding principles of Canara Bank were rooted in community service and upliftment of the underprivileged.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaur expressed heartfelt gratitude to the bank and extended special thanks to the MD and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju for the swift sanction and personal attention given to the life-saving initiative.

GA Anupam, general manager of circle office, Karnal, also graced the event and emphasised the bank’s strong performance as well as its continued commitment to social welfare through CSR activities

The event witnessed the presence of over 70 esteemed customers of the bank, who deeply appreciated this life-changing initiative. Parents of children, who received treatment at the hospital, shared emotional testimonies, with many expressing heartfelt gratitude — their children now recovering and ready to return home, all treated completely free of cost.

The event was meticulously coordinated by the regional office, Faridabad, under the leadership of regional manager Kamal Kumar. The programme concluded with a tree plantation drive, symbolising Canara Bank’s vision for a greener and healthier tomorrow.

