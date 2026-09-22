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Home / Delhi / Candidate dies during Delhi Police recruitment physical race test

Candidate dies during Delhi Police recruitment physical race test

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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A 23-year-old candidate died after he became unconscious while participating in the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PEMT) for Delhi Police recruitment at the Delhi Police Academy (DPA), Wazirabad, on Monday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Saurav Kumar, a resident of Neta Nagar village in Salamatpur, Anoopshahar. He was taking part in the race event around 9.09 am.

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He had completed the first three rounds when he experienced physical discomfort and moved to the side of the track, where some other candidates were already seated.

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Kumar subsequently became unconscious. Ground staff noticed him and immediately called the ambulance and doctors.

An ambulance was already stationed at the venue and reached the spot promptly. Paramedics administered cardiopulmonary cerebral resuscitation (CPCR) to Kumar before rushing him to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

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His relatives have been informed, while further inquiry into the incident has been handed over to the local police, officials said.

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