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Home / Delhi / Candidates’ fate sealed as Delhi University Students’ Union polls see 40.46% voter turnout

Candidates’ fate sealed as Delhi University Students’ Union polls see 40.46% voter turnout

EVMs from all 52 centres reach counting venue, results on Saturday

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:19 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Students standing in a queue show their IDs at Miranda College during the DUSU elections in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections recorded a voter turnout of 40.46 per cent on Friday. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) from all 52 polling centres also reached the counting centre.

Polling across 52 colleges unfolded through the day amid tight security, long queues and last-minute appeals by candidate supporters. Students turned up at polling centres with college identity cards in hand, while election officials and security personnel regulated entry and movement around the booths.

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Voting at day colleges was held from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while evening colleges conducted polling from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. At several campuses, supporters of candidates remained stationed around college gates and common areas, making final appeals to students before they entered the polling premises.

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The elections were conducted using around 1,000 EVMs, replacing the ballot boxes used in earlier DUSU polls. The machines were transported to the designated counting centre after polling, where they are being secured ahead of Saturday’s counting. A total of 20 candidates contested the four key DUSU posts — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. Seven candidates were in the fray for president, five for vice-president and four each for secretary and joint secretary. Around 1.5 lakh students were eligible to vote.

Security remained a major focus throughout the polling process, with police personnel deployed at polling centres and colleges carrying out identity checks at entry points. CCTV cameras were also used to monitor polling stations and their surrounding areas.

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The heightened security came against the backdrop of incidents reported during the election campaign and concerns over the presence of outsiders on campuses. The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought reports from Delhi University and the Delhi Police on recent incidents, bringing the arrangements for polling day under closer scrutiny.

With polling over, attention has now shifted to the counting process. The votes will be counted on Saturday.

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