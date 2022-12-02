 Candidates in Delhi Municipal Corporation election have assets worth crores; fare poorly on education front : The Tribune India

Candidates in Delhi Municipal Corporation election have assets worth crores; fare poorly on education front

The average of assets per candidate contesting the MCD election this year is Rs 2.27 crore

Candidates in Delhi Municipal Corporation election have assets worth crores; fare poorly on education front

Photo for representation only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash 

New Delhi, December 2

Importance of money power in the election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is evident as 60 per cent of the candidates of the two major parties -- AAP and BJP -- are 'crorepatis'. 

The average asset of a BJP candidate is Rs 4.04 crore while that of an AAP candidate is Rs 3.74 crore.

The average asset of a Congress candidate is Rs 1.98 crore, according to the analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms, an NGO working on electoral and political reforms.  

The average assets per candidate contesting the MCD election this time are Rs 2.27 crore, while in 2017 these were Rs 1.61 crore.

The BJP has been ruling the MCD since 2007. The voting for the MCD, which has an annual budget of over Rs 15,000 crore, will take place on December 4. The counting will be held on December 7.

The top two rich candidates are contesting the election on a BJP ticket. Ram Dev Sharma of Ward 79-Ballimaran has assets worth Rs 66 crore, followed by Nandini Sharma of Malviya Nagar who has assets worth Rs 49.84 crore. The third on the list, Jitender Bansal of AAP, has assets worth Rs 48.27 crore. 

However, a majority of the candidates have poor educational qualification. Around 56 per cent candidates have declared their qualification to be between Classes 5 and 12, while 36 per cent say they are either graduate or above Class 12. 

Twelve candidates are diploma holders while 22 have declared themselves to be just literate. As many as 60 candidates are illiterate.

#BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

2
Brand Connect

Warehouse Update - Let's Keto Gummies Australia Untold Truth You Must Know It

3
Punjab

Income Tax raids at houses, office of Gillco Valley owner Ranjit Singh Gill

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adesh Partap Kairon part of Akali Dal rebel front

5
Trending

Viral video: After iron bridge, train engine and mobile tower, miscreants now ‘steal’ 2 km road in Bihar; see how

6
Nation

Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours

7
Punjab

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

8
Entertainment

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

9
Nation

Conversions among challenges before Sikhism: Former CJI JS Kehar

10
Haryana

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...

SAD disciplinary committee summons rebel Jagmeet Brar on December 6

SAD disciplinary committee summons rebel Jagmeet Brar on December 6

2 Akali leaders distance themselves from the Unity and Coord...

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...


Cities

View All

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

Probe report: Satyendar Jain met co-accused, kin in Tihar Jail

MCD poll: AAP promises timely salary to sanitation workers

Post-Guj, Mann's team descends on Capital

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

Doaba braces up for 'NRI milni' on December 16

Treated water to be used for irrigation, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Soon after Punjab minister Meet Hayer's visit, AAP workers fight in Phagwara

Plan to stop encroachment, make traffic smooth: Hoshiarpur DC

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Patiala: Urban Estate Phase-II, residents up in arms over PDA’s anti-encroachment drive

SGPC launches signature drive in Patiala seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of progress of Heritage Street project