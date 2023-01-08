Can’t put clock back: SC refuses to stop Noida Metro ops, says project complete & running

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to stay Noida Metro’s operations for want of an environmental clearance in view of the fact that the entire project was complete and running.

“When the entire Metro rail project is complete and the Metro rail is running, the clock cannot be put back and the same shall not be even in the larger public interest. Under the circumstances, we propose to dispose of the present appeals, keeping the questions of law open,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said. The Metro services in Delhi and Noida were being used by the public at large, it noted.

Acting on a plea filed by environmentalist Vikrant Tongad, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had on May 31, 2016, said all Metro rail projects needed an environmental clearance after conducting a proper environment impact assessment.

The Metro from Noida to Greater Noida will pass through the Hindon river and piers would be constructed on the riverbed, which can significantly harm the river’s aquatic habitat, Tongad had contended.

While hearing an appeal against the NGT order, the top court said the green tribunal’s directions couldn’t be acted upon in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case even as it kept the question of law open.

“However, the questions of law are kept open to be considered in appropriate proceedings and the present order shall not be cited as a precedent in any other matters or cases,” it said.

The NGT had said the Noida Metro, the construction of which was challenged before it, fell under Schedule 8(b) of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, relating to buildings, construction and development projects that are mandated to get a prior environmental clearance. It had directed the upcoming Noida-Greater Noida Metro project to obtain an environmental clearance from the State-Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).