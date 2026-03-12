DT
Cantt Board launches app to ensure cleanliness

Cantt Board launches app to ensure cleanliness

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:49 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST

The Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) has launched “Swachhata monitoring & automated reporting tool” (SMART) for enhanced effectiveness and transparency in the monitoring of sanitation and civic services across the area.

This innovative digital solution addresses the challenges faced by the DCB due to manual reporting, delayed data collection and fragmented monitoring. SMART automates data collection, streamlines reporting and strengthens performance monitoring.

Real-time monitoring enables real-time tracking of works carried out by staff across sanitation, horticulture, civil, and electrical departments. Automated reporting reduces manual effort by generating accurate and timely reports for informed decision making.

The tool features a four-tier monitoring system ensuring timely submission, verification and review of all departmental works.

To further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the SMART software, AI-enabled analytical capabilities are being integrated into the system as a pilot initiative. These capabilities will enable SMART to minimise human intervention, analyse operational data, identify recurring issues and support proactive decision making. Through AI-driven analytics, the system will automatically highlight problem areas and prioritise locations requiring immediate intervention.

