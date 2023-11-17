Capital gears up for Chhath Puja

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, November 16

Delhi is ready to ensure a lively and smooth Chhath Puja celebration. The festival, starting on Friday and lasting till November 20, involves worshipping the sun.

Ghats throughout the capital are undergoing thorough cleaning ahead of the festival. Ministers, MLAs and District Magistrates are overseeing preparations to ensure a seamless and joyful experience, especially for the Purvanchali community.

During an inspection at the Chhath ghat in Burari’s Indraprastha Colony, Revenue Minister Atishi, accompanied by officials, assessed the ongoing preparations. Following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s directives, department officials are actively participating in ground-level preparations to guarantee proper Chhath Ghat arrangements.

At ITO Yamuna ghat, the biggest and oldest ghat in Delhi, cleanliness measures are in full swing, with barricades being placed to ensure safety. Further, pest control and cleaning of the Yamuna are also underway.

Barrister Singh, Secretary of Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti, shared the ghat’s history. The samiti was established in 1980 and has been conducting Chhath Puja since 1984. He mentioned that in 2007, then CM Sheela Dikshit built this ghat for the samiti to organise the festival.

This year, tents have been set up along the bank to provide shelter to people celebrating the festival at the ghat.

During the celebration, flood control, Delhi Police, Public Works Department (PWD), paramilitary forces and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be mobilised to guarantee the safety of devotees, said officials.

Atishi highlighted Purvanchalis’ invaluable contribution to Delhi’s progress, emphasising their integral role in the city’s fabric.