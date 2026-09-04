Capital gears up for Janmashtami with grand celebrations, cultural programmes
At ISKCON Dwarka, preparations are underway for the Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav, with devotional programmes, cultural performances, rituals and a midnight Mahabhishek scheduled at the Sri Sri Rukmini Dwarkadhish temple
The illuminated Lakshmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir) on the auspicious eve of Krishna Janmashtami celebration, in New Delhi on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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