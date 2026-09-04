Capital gears up for Janmashtami with grand celebrations, cultural programmes

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At ISKCON Dwarka, preparations are underway for the Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav, with devotional programmes, cultural performances, rituals and a midnight Mahabhishek scheduled at the Sri Sri Rukmini Dwarkadhish temple.

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Among the major attractions will be the food offerings for Lord Krishna. Organisers said 5,600 varieties of bhog, including makhan and mishri, will be offered. A 1,108-kg cake has also been prepared for the occasion.

Preparations for dry prasad began days in advance, with laddoos, panjiri and mewa barfi being made for offering and distribution among devotees.

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The celebrations will also take a competitive turn at the Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi, where the Matki Phod League Season 2 will be held on Friday. The event will bring a modern competitive format to the traditional practice associated with Krishna Janmashtami.

A total of 24 teams, including 16 of boys and eight of girls, will participate in 68 matches. Participants will form human pyramids to reach and break the matki, testing their balance, teamwork, courage and skill.

At Kamani Auditorium, the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s landmark dance drama Krishna is completing its 50th year. The production, which opened on August 29, will continue till September 4, with a special matinee on Janmashtami.

Conceptualised initially by Sumitra Charat Ram as Krishna Avtar, the production is directed by Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh and choreographed by Shashidharan Nair, with choreographic support from Raj Kumar Sharma.

The dance drama traces Krishna’s journey from Gokul and Vrindavan to his confrontation with Kansa and his role in the Mahabharata, culminating in the Bhagavad Gita dialogue with Arjuna at Kurukshetra.

This year, the production has moved away from LED screens and digital backdrops, instead using handcrafted sets, costumes and jewellery, along with live stage design and lighting.

Reflecting on five decades of the production, Shobha Deepak Singh said, “For fifty years, KRISHNA has let each generation see the same story through its own questions. My hope is that young audiences find something of their own lives in it.”

President Murmu extends greetings

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended greetings to citizens across the country and Indians living abroad on the occasion of Janmashtami, saying Lord Krishna’s teachings continue to inspire people to follow the path of truth, righteousness, justice, compassion and selfless service.

“The life and teachings of Lord Krishna breathe new life into Indian cultural and philosophical heritage. Lord Krishna showed the path of truth, righteousness, justice, compassion and selfless service. His teachings, embodied in Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, remain an eternal source of inspiration for humanity to make prudent decisions during difficult times and to remain steadfast in moral values,” she said.

The President added that Janmashtami inspires people to promote harmony, remain devoted to their duties and contribute to building an inclusive and developed India.