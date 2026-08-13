Delhi sees nearly six-fold rise in H1N1 cases this year

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“Just seasonal flu” is the biggest mistake in the current H1N1 wave, dismissing a lingering fever and cough. Delhi has reported 1,344 H1N1 cases this season as against 229 recorded by September last year — an almost six-fold rise. Most infections will be self-limiting but influenza can progress from an apparently routine respiratory illness to viral pneumonia, hypoxaemia and respiratory failure, especially in older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic heart or lung disease, metabolic disorders or weakened immunity, said Dr Arjun Khanna, HOD, Pulmonology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

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The virus can begin with symptoms that appear routine, including fever and cough, but the concern is what happens when the illness does not follow the expected course. Breathlessness, falling oxygen levels, chest discomfort, confusion, persistent high fever, profound weakness or deterioration after an initial improvement should prompt medical assessment, Khanna said.

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He also cautioned against treating influenza with antibiotics as a routine measure. Antibiotics will not help with influenza unless a person develops a secondary bacterial infection.

The scale of influenza globally also puts the current rise in perspective. The WHO estimates that seasonal influenza infections occur in almost one billion people each year, leading to 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness and 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths.

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But the clinical message should be vigilance, not panic, Khanna said.

The concern is particularly important among children, where influenza can deteriorate quickly in some cases.

“Influenza in children is a potentially serious illness and should not be under-estimated from a paediatric intensive care point of view. Children are not just ‘small adults’ – they have different airway size, immune response and physiological reserves. What initially seems like a mild viral fever can rapidly progress to hypoxaemia and respiratory failure requiring ventilatory support,” said Dr Veena Raghunathan, who is senior consultant, Paediatric Intensive Care (PICU).

Children under five years, particularly infants under two, are among those at increased risk. Raghunathan also identified children with underlying asthma, neurological impairment, congenital heart disease or immunocompromised states as being more vulnerable.

The burden among children is significant. Influenza is estimated to cause almost 10% of respiratory hospitalisations in children under 18 years, with an estimated 870,000 influenza associated hospitalisations every year among children under five.

Hospitalisation rates are also reported to be more than three times higher in low and middle income countries than in high income settings. WHO data indicate that about 99% of deaths from influenza associated lower respiratory infections among children under five occur in developing countries where populations remain at risk and access to critical care can be delayed.

She listed rapid or difficult breathing, chest retractions, bluish lips or extremities, poor feeding or extreme sleepiness and lethargy, decreased urine output and seizures as red flag symptoms requiring immediate medical attention.

“Vaccination remains an important preventive measure and should not be underestimated because it is not 100% protective.”

Vaccination is also an important layer of protection for adults. Interim effectiveness data for 2025 to 2026 showed about a 30% reduction in the risk of influenza associated hospitalisation in adults, Khanna said.

The protection offered by vaccination does not mean that infection becomes impossible. Its importance lies in reducing the likelihood of severe outcomes, particularly among people more vulnerable to complications.

The current rise in Delhi therefore makes symptoms and early recognition as important as vaccination. Good mask use in crowded indoor spaces, cough etiquette, hand hygiene and staying home when febrile can also help limit transmission.