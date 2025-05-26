Capital sees wettest May

The Capital grappled with the aftermath of a ferocious overnight thunderstorm on Sunday as record-breaking rainfall brought the city to a standstill.

The city woke up to flooded streets, uprooted trees, disrupted flight operations and widespread power outages following one of the most intense weather events in the recent memory.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded its wettest May ever, with 186.4 mm of rainfall registered at the Safdarjung observatory so far this month. The rainfall is nearly nine times the monthly average of 21.9 mm and surpasses the previous record of 165 mm set in 2008.

The IMD had issued a red alert late on Saturday night, warning of an approaching thunderstorm from the west and northwest. The storm hit around midnight, unleashing winds gusting up to 82 km/h and 81.2 mm of rain in just six hours — from 11:30 pm to 5:30 am. The downpour and strong winds caused significant damage across the city, especially in low-lying and densely populated areas.

On Sunday, Delhi struggled to return to normalcy. Severe waterlogging was reported in areas such as Moti Bagh, Minto Road, Delhi Cantonment and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. Commuters faced massive traffic jams and delays due to submerged roads and debris from fallen trees, while emergency services were deployed across several neighbourhoods to manage the damage.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, flight operations were disrupted in the early hours of Sunday, with several delays reported. IndiGo airlines confirmed temporary disruptions due to the storm but stated that normal operations had resumed by early morning.

The storm also led to power outages across many parts of the city. Areas including Bawana, Sultanpuri, various sectors of Rohini, Karala, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, and Rithala experienced blackouts. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said its teams were immediately dispatched to restore electricity. In some places, power was temporarily shut off as a precautionary measure and was later restored once the weather stabilised.

With more rainfall predicted in the coming days, Delhi remains on alert. Officials have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, steer clear of waterlogged zones and remain indoors during future storms.