Capital short of 55K volunteers as PM calls for modern Civil Defence force

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As per a Lok Sabha reply, the national capital has a total strength of 1 34,526 Civil Defence volunteers, which is nearly 55,000 less than the targeted strength by the city government.

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As per the Directorate of Civil Defence, Government of NCT of Delhi, the total sanctioned strength of such volunteers stood at 2,37,938. However, the targeted strength of civil defence in Delhi stood at 1,90,350.

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Addressing the nation, PM Modi had said, “I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarise them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges.”

It is noteworthy to mention that during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, civil defence volunteers were massively mobilised alongside the police, home guards, and NCC cadets to take part in nationwide mock drills and public safety exercises amidst heightened India-Pakistan border tension.

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What is Civil Defence

At its core, civil defence is meant to protect people, property and essential infrastructure when a country faces an attack or a major emergency, while also helping restore services that have been disrupted.

Its role has expanded considerably over time. Civil defence was once associated mainly with limiting damage from conventional warfare, but the framework now extends to threats such as nuclear, biological and chemical attacks, as well as natural and man-made disasters.

India’s current civil defence architecture emerged from the security challenges of the 1960s. Before the 1962 conflict with China, the focus was largely on getting states and Union Territories to prepare civil-protection plans for major urban centres.

The wars of 1962 and 1965 led to a broader reassessment of that approach. Parliament eventually passed the Civil Defence Act in 1968, creating a formal legal framework for civil defence across the country.