Capital sizzles at 44.4°C

New Delhi, May 19
The Capital on Sunday experienced the season’s hottest day so far as the maximum temperature reached 44.4°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Predicting a heat wave in the Capital, the IMD has sounded a red alert till May 21.
47.8°C recorded in Najafgarh area — hottest in both the Capital and the country
47.7°C registered at the Mungeshpur weather station
Najafgarh area was the hottest in both the Capital and the country, with a maximum temperature of 47.8°C followed by Mungeshpur weather station that recorded 47.7°C. Delhi’s base weather station at Safdarjung recorded a high of 44.4°C.
Pitampura sizzled at 47°C and Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4°C, while Palam and Ridge saw temperatures reaching 45.1°C and 45.9°C, respectively.
The MeT department has issued a warning advising extreme caution for vulnerable individuals. It recommends staying hydrated by drinking ample water and consuming ORS or homemade beverages such as torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk.
“There is a significant risk of heat-related illnesses and heatstroke for people of all age groups, especially vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly and those with chronic diseases,” the department added.
