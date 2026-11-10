Capital struggles in toxic air after Diwali

Also, a large parts of the city's air-quality monitoring network went offline during the peak pollution hours.

The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 376 at 4 pm on Sunday, November 8, the highest recorded on Diwali since 2021. The instantaneous AQI was 371 at 10 pm, after the permitted 8 pm to 10 pm window for bursting crackers had ended, as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the Capital.

While the CPCB recorded an AQI of 344 at 4 pm on Monday, air quality continued to remain in the “very poor” category, reflecting the sustained impact of the Diwali pollution spike. Though lower than Sunday's 4 pm reading of 376, pollution levels remained a concern across the city.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court had allowed the use of only certified green firecrackers on November 7 and 8, with bursting restricted to two windows: 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. The court had also prohibited fireworks within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones. A complete ban was to come into force again from November 9.

However, the restrictions appeared to have had little impact on the ground, with crackers continuing to be burst beyond the permitted hours in several parts of the city. The use of conventional and unauthorised firecrackers also raised questions about the enforcement of the court's directions, which specifically prohibited non-certified crackers, those containing barium and firecrackers joined in series, including 'ladis'.

The city's average PM2.5 concentration on Diwali stood at 257 micrograms per cubic metre, more than four times the national 24-hour standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre and over 17 times the World Health Organisation's recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.

Advertisement

An analysis of hourly PM2.5 data from Delhi's 59 monitoring stations showed that only one station was not reporting at 7 pm on Sunday. By 1 am on Monday, the number had risen to 36, leaving readings available from just 23 stations. Seven stations were still missing data by 8 am.

The Sameer app also showed gaps on Monday, with 51 stations reporting at 8 am, 49 at 10 am and 2 pm, and 47 by 4 pm.

Meanwhile, private monitoring agencies reported considerably higher pollution levels. AQI.in recorded an AQI of 637 on Monday morning, categorising the air as 'hazardous'. These readings are not directly comparable with those of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as agencies may follow different measurement methods, averaging periods and scales. However, the disparity added to concerns over the extent of pollution being captured by the official monitoring network.

Advertisement

Several CPCB monitoring stations recorded extremely high PM2.5 concentrations on Monday. Siri Fort logged a maximum of 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre till noon, the highest value displayed on the CPCB's public portal. Punjabi Bagh followed at 993, while IGI Airport Terminal 3 and Chhawla recorded 989 each.

IMD Lodhi Road registered 987, followed by Shadipur at 967, ITO at 966, CRRI Mathura Road at 965, Aya Nagar at 961 and Lodhi Road at 958.

The CPCB portal does not display readings above 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre.

The worsening air quality comes amid Delhi's recurring winter pollution crisis, with vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial activity, biomass burning and unfavourable meteorological conditions adding to the particulate pollution from firecrackers.

The widespread violation of firecracker restrictions and the sharp deterioration in air quality have once again raised questions about the enforcement of judicial directions and the effectiveness of the city's pollution-control measures.