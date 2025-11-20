DT
Home / Delhi / Capital struggles to breathe

Capital struggles to breathe

16 of 39 pollution monitoring stations report ‘severe’ AQI

Sneha Richhariya
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
Dense smog engulfs Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor category’ on Wednesday, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 392. However, conditions on the ground were far worse with 16 of the 39 monitoring stations recording AQI in the ‘severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Wazirpur reported the worst AQI at 476, followed by Bawana (439), Jahangirpuri (444), Vivek Vihar (432), Okhla (407) and Narela (406). The combination of stagnant weather, low wind speeds and falling temperatures led to the rapid accumulation of pollutants in the lower atmosphere.

With pollution levels refusing to ease, Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continues to remain in force across the National Capital Region. Under Stage-III, restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work, intensified mechanical road cleaning and enhanced enforcement on industrial emissions.

Doctors have warned that the current air quality poses health risks even for healthy individuals, while children, older adults and people with respiratory or cardiac conditions face heightened vulnerability.

Dr Animesh Ray, Additional Professor, Department of Medicine, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, advised residents to limit outdoor exposure as much as possible.

“People, especially children and those with heart or lung diseases, should avoid going out when pollution levels are high. Wear masks, use air purifiers with windows closed, drink plenty of water and eat fruits and vegetables,” he said.

Experts say fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs, remains the primary pollutant driving Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. Prolonged exposure can trigger symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, headaches and eye irritation. It can worsen asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

