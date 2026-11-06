Capital stuck in cycle of blame sans accountability

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The vicious cycle of blame, suspensions and assurances has once again unfolded in the Capital after the three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Chawri Bazaar on Thursday.

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Every such tragedy brings swift announcements of action by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), but the larger question of how illegal and unsafe constructions continue to evade civic scrutiny remains unanswered.

The latest incident has followed an increasingly familiar script: officials are suspended, the building owner or contractor faces police action, an inquiry is ordered and assurances of a crackdown on unauthorised construction are issued. However, as the immediate outrage fades, the question of accountability within the civic administration often loses momentum.

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The MCD has suspended Assistant Engineer Mohammad Nadeem and Junior Engineer Aman Dalal in connection with Thursday's collapse. According to the civic body's preliminary findings, the building stood on a plot measuring 70-80 square yards and collapsed while the shuttering of its third-floor roof was being removed. The roof had reportedly been completed around 15 days earlier.

The Corporation has also said that no application for a sanction of building plan (SBP) had been submitted by the owner or builder and that it had received no complaint about the construction before the incident.

But the absence of an approved building plan raises a more pressing question: how did an unauthorised three-storey construction progress to the stage of roof completion without attracting the attention of the civic authorities?

The Chawri Bazaar tragedy comes less than two months after a five-storey paying guest accommodation in South Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6, killing seven persons. On May 30, a four-storey structure in Saidulajab, near Saket Metro station, collapsed, killing six and injuring several others. In that case, the Delhi Police had reportedly flagged illegal construction at the property to the MCD twice in March, but no effective intervention followed before the collapse.

The pattern is not limited to these two tragedies. Since January, Delhi has witnessed at least 11 major reported building-collapse incidents, including those in Sangam Vihar, Mukundpur, Karawal Nagar, Malka Ganj, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Satya Niketan, Seemapuri, Harsh Vihar and Chawri Bazaar.

Each incident has been followed by a burst of enforcement activity. After the Saidulajab collapse, the MCD launched a wider exercise in Mehrauli, issuing notices to nearly 100 structures over alleged illegal construction. The civic body also faced criticism in a report submitted to the Supreme Court for failing to act despite prior warnings. The collapsed property itself was among more than one lakh properties already booked by the MCD for violations, highlighting the gap between identifying illegal construction and actually taking action against it.

The response after the Satya Niketan tragedy was similarly expansive. The MCD suspended eight officials and ordered the immediate sealing of illegally constructed buildings with more than four floors across the city. Within 17 days, it demolished 543 buildings, sealed 178 properties and issued 354 show cause notices for unauthorized construction.

Yet, the recurring question is whether such drives translate into sustained enforcement or remain concentrated in the aftermath of a tragedy.

The MCD already has mechanisms to identify unauthorised construction, issue notices, seal properties and order demolitions. Its records of more than one lakh booked properties point to the scale of violations already identified by the Corporation. The problem, therefore, is not merely the absence of information but the failure to convert that information into timely action.

Suspension orders, meanwhile, are often the most visible immediate response. But a suspension is an administrative measure, not a finding of guilt or a substitute for a departmental inquiry, prosecution or a determination of responsibility. In previous building-collapse cases, accountability has largely centred on property owners, operators and contractors, while the role of officials responsible for monitoring construction and enforcing building regulations has remained a recurring concern.

The sequence across Delhi's building-collapse cases has become painfully predictable: a structure gives way, rescue teams rush in, lives are lost, officials are suspended, inspections are ordered and illegal properties are sealed or demolished. The government announces strict action, but the underlying enforcement failures continue to demand answers.